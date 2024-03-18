Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA Announces Seat-Sharing Agreement for LS Polls in Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its allies in Bihar concluded their seat-sharing agreement on Monday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to the arrangement, the BJP will contest from 17 seats, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) from 16 seats, and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) from 5 seats.

The BJP's designated constituencies include West Champaran, East Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Ujiyarpur, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, and Sasaram. Meanwhile, the JDU will contest from Valmiki Nagar, Sithamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supol, Kishangaj, Katiyar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Sivan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jahanabad, and Seohar. The LJP's allocated seats are Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui.

#WATCH | NDA seat sharing in Bihar: BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde says, "BJP will contest on 17 seats, JDU on 16 seats, LJP (Ram Vilas) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each..." pic.twitter.com/s1TpdoQBza — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Additionally, the NDA welcomed two new allies, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), who will each contest from one seat: RLM from Karakar and HAM from Gaya.

JDU General Secretary Sanjay Jha commented on the seat-sharing process, acknowledging Union Home Minister Amit Shah's direct involvement and expressing satisfaction with the alliance's cohesion compared to the opposition's dynamics.

The seat-sharing announcement follows the recent expansion of the Bihar Cabinet by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who inducted 21 new ministers, 12 from the BJP and 9 from the JDU. Notable BJP additions include Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Neeraj Kumar Babloo, and Nitish Mishra, while the JDU welcomed Ashok Choudhary, Leshi Singh, and Maheshwar Hazari, among others.

The Lok Sabha elections in Bihar will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19, with subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.