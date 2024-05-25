Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 6: 49.2% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25 saw a 49.2% voter turnout till 3 p.m. across 58 parliamentary constituencies in six states and two Union Territories (UTs), as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

West Bengal led with a 70.19% voter turnout by 3 p.m. Other states reported Bihar at 45.21%, Haryana at 46.26%, Jammu and Kashmir at 44.41%, Jharkhand at 54.34%, the National Capital Territory of Delhi at 44.58%, Odisha at 48.44%, and Uttar Pradesh at 43.95%.

This phase covers eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal, with 889 candidates in contention.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk in Delhi; Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh; Anantnag-Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir; Tamluk and Medinipur in West Bengal; and Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, and Rohtak in Haryana. In Odisha, Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Sambalpur are significant seats.

The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and other constituents of the INDIA bloc have high stakes in this phase. Polling concluded earlier in 428 parliamentary constituencies across 25 states and UTs.

Over 11.13 crore voters, including 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female, and 5,120 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote. Approximately 11.4 lakh polling officials are engaged in this phase, which is part of the Lok Sabha elections culminating on June 1, with results announced on June 4.