Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Savitri Jindal, India's Richest Woman Quits Congress, Likely to Join BJP

Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman, resigned from the Congress party on Thursday, March 28. Jindal is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, days after her son Naveen Jindal, the former Congress MP, joined the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Savitri has been a member of legislative assembly and a minister in the Congress government in Haryana. It is believed that the Jindal family’s induction into the BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 would benefit the party candidate from Hisar, Ranjit Singh Chautala.

On March 24, Naveen Jindal quit the Congress and the BJP fielded him from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency which he has represented twice. After Naveen’s switch, it was believed his mother, the richest woman in the country, would also take the same political route. Late on Wednesday, Savitri, 73, took to X to share about her resignation from the grand old party. “I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana state selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party today. I will always be grateful to the Congress leadership for its support and to all my colleagues who always gave me their support and respect,” said her post, loosely translated from Hindi.

Savitri Jindal is the chairperson of the steel and power conglomerate, O P Jindal Group. For the 2009 assembly election, she had declared assets of Rs 43.68 crore, which increased to Rs 113 crore in 2014 when she contested from Hisar again.According to Forbes, Savitri Jindal and her family’s net worth is currently $ 33.6 billion. In 2023, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Savitri achieved an extraordinary financial milestone surpassing the net worth growth of leading industrialists in the country. She has given the credit for their wealth to the hard work of her husband Om Prakash Jindal.



