Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Telugu Desam Party Releases Second List of 34 Candidates for Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) unveiled its second roster comprising 34 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Andhra Pradesh. This announcement follows closely on the heels of the party's initial list release earlier.

The first list of candidates contesting on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming 2024 elections has already been placed before the public. Now we have brought you the second list, with 34 more candidates.". His post added: "As always in the selection of candidates, public opinion has been given priority in this list as well. I request the people of the state to bless all the TDP candidates and make them win, Chandrababu Naidu tweeted.

వచ్చే 2024 ఎన్నికల్లో తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ తరపున పోటీ చేసే అభ్యర్థుల మొదటి జాబితాను ఇప్పటికే ప్రజల ముందు ఉంచడం జరిగింది. ఇప్పుడు మరో 34 మంది అభ్యర్థులతో కూడిన రెండో జాబితాను మీ ముందుకు తెచ్చాం. అభ్యర్థుల ఎంపికలో ఎప్పటిలాగే, ఈ జాబితాలో కూడా ప్రజల అభిప్రాయాలకు ప్రాధాన్యత ఇచ్చాం.… pic.twitter.com/2xhnceXgw9 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 14, 2024

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) solidified a seat-sharing arrangement in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. According to the agreement, the BJP is slated to compete for six seats, the TDP for 17 seats, and the JSP for two seats in the parliamentary elections.

The state has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats. Naidu has received sharp criticism from his opponents for allying with the BJP. He had pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2018 after the Modi government's refusal to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

