Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voter Turnout: Lakshadweep Records the Lowest at 16.33%, Tripura Highest at 33.28% Till 11am

The voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the biggest election in the world, is underway from 7 am on Friday. This first round will have voting in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. As per recent reports, Voter turnout recorded till 11 AM for Phase 1 of polling in Lakshadweep records the lowest - 16.33%; Tripura records the highest - 33.28%.The major political parties that will be contesting in the Lakshadweep Constituency during the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Elections 2024, are the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP(SP)), Indian National Congress (INC) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

#LokSabhaElections2024📷 | Voter turnout till 11 am for phase 1 of polling:



Lakshadweep records the lowest - 16.33%

Tripura records the highest - 33.28% pic.twitter.com/tgkI2p7ATU — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Speaking of the key candidates for the Lakshadweep Constituency from the different political parties, it is Mohammed Faizal Padippura from NCP(SP), Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed from Congress, Yusuf TP from NCP and Koya will be contesting as an independent candidate. In the last elections, i.e. the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Mohammed Faizal Padippura from NCP won with 22,851 votes and Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed from Congress came second with 22,028 votes; the voter turnout in the 2019 elections for Lakshadweep constituency was 47,026. Mohammed Faizal PP from NCP was the winner of the Lok Sabha Elections 2014 with 21,665 votes and Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed from INC came second with 20,130 votes. The voter turnout then was 43,239.



