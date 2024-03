Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases List of 9 Candidates for Tamil Nadu, Annamalai Fielded From Coimbatore

The BJP on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded its Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who resigned as Telangana Governor a few days ago, will contest from Chennai South and L Murugan will fight from Nilgiris. Other candidates include Vinoj Selvam (Chennai Central), C Narasimhan (Krishnagiri), AC Shanmugam (Vellore), TR Paarivendhar (Perambalur), Nainar Nagendran (Thoothukkudi), and Pon Radhakrishnan (Kanyakumari).

K Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore, Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and L. Murugan from Nilgiris. pic.twitter.com/bJLUyK8Og1 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024