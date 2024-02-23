Lok Sabha Poll Dates likely after March 13

The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for Lok Sabha polls after March 13. According to a India Today report, the commission has been visiting multiple states to assess the preparedness for the general election, and once it is completed, the dates will be announced, Election Commission sources said on Friday.

Officials of the central poll body are currently visiting Tamil Nadu, which will be followed by Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The state visits are scheduled to be completed before March 13. The commission, over the past few months, has been holding regular meetings with Chief Electoral officers (CEOs) of all states to gauge the preparations. The CEOs have listed problem areas, movement of EVMs, their requirement of security forces, tightening vigilance on the borders, officials added.Notably, the Election Commission is planning to use Artificial Intelligence for the smooth conduct of polls this year, officials added.

The Election Commission has decided to deploy Artificial Intelligence technology for the free and fair conduct of the Lok Sabha polls, which are scheduled to be held before May. A dedicated division for Artificial Intelligence has been created within the ECI to flag and remove false information on social media and digital platforms.