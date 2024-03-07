Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Exercises for Candidate Selection

After the BJP released the first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, the process of selecting candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies of the state is in full swing. The election committee meeting is going to be held and there is a possibility that the 2nd list will be released at any moment and it has aroused great interest.

There are speculations that some of the sitting MPs of the state will miss out on tickets and a possibility of new faces being given the upper hand, and the decision of the seniors is everyone's picture, and it is interesting to see who will get the ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Amidst all this, some of the state BJP gave tickets to some of their close friends. Influential leaders have lobbied in Delhi. Regarding the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, there is a meeting of state leaders with BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi today, in this meeting, the report given by the election observers and in-charges of various constituencies regarding candidate selection have been discussed. Tomorrow, the state leader will hold a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

A possible list will be finalized. After this meeting, an election committee meeting will be held in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, in which the list will be approved and then the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies of the state will be announced.

Yesterday, former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa, who is a member of BJP's Central Election Committee and a member of the Parliamentary Board, left for Delhi to attend the meeting to be held in Delhi. Today, state BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, leader of opposition R. Ashok, deputy leader of legislative party Arvind Bellada, state organization secretary G. V. Rajesh and other important leaders have left for Delhi. Along with them, aspirants for Lok Sabha election tickets have also gone to Delhi. Some BJP leaders who are ticket aspirants in the Lok Sabha elections have already lobbied for tickets in Delhi through their godfathers in the party.