Lok Sabha polls: Four-phase voting for MP's 29 seats from April 19 to May 13

Bhopal, March 16 Voting for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases from April 19 to May 13, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday.

In the first phase on April 19, voting will be held in six parliamentary constituencies of Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Jabalpur, Mandla (ST), Balaghat, and Chhindwara.

The second phase of voting, in seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Tikamgarh (SC), Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hosahngabad, and Betul (ST), is scheduled on April 26.

Eight Lok Sabha seats – Morena, Bhind (SC), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, and Rajgarh - will go to polls in the third phase on May 7, according to the ECI. Voting for the fourth and final phase for the state's remaining eight Lok Sabha seats – Dewas (SC), Ujjain (SC), Indore, Mandsaur, Ratlam (ST), Dhar (ST), Khargone (ST), and Khandwa – will be conducted on May 13.

The counting will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 28 out of the 29 seats and the Congress was reduced to just one seat against the two it had won in 2014.

The ruling BJP has announced its candidates for all 29 constituencies, including former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, whereas, the Congress has announced only 10 candidates so far, including sitting MP Nakul Nath from Chhindwara.

