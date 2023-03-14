Lokmat National Conclave: Why India cannot become a Hindu Nation? Digvijay explains by giving examples of Nepal and Pakistan

Is there a Hindu Nation in the constitution? 95 percent of Nepal is Hindu, their Parliament thought that we should not be a Hindu Nation, but a secular nation. You must have seen the situation in the Islamic nation of Pakistan. This country belongs to everyone. You won't find such variety anywhere else. A Hindu Rashtra is not possible in such a diverse country, it is not in the interest of the country. It is believed that equal rights and opportunities for all are the basis of democracy, Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh expressed, he was replying to a question put to him about Hindu Rashtra.

Meanwhile, Digvijay Singh was questioned about the presidental election, I followed the orders of the party. I have not been served notice of any of my statements. What I say, What I do is never anti-party. When I realized that Mallikarjun, who is more experienced than me, was filling the form , I refused, he explained.

Even in the previous elections, the congress had promised that the families below the poverty line would be given six rupees, we also mentioned the scheme for employment. Infaltion was lower in 2004-2014 than today. Economic developments was also good. We will work on how we can improve inflation, unemployment and economic condition of the poor.

