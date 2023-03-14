Lokmat Parliamentary Award: Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha receives best debutant Parliamentarian award

In the fourth edition of Lokmat Parliamentary Awards held in Delhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has been selected as the best Parliamentarian award of the year. The award was given to the MP by the chief guest of program, president Ram Nath Kovind.

Manoj Jha who is a member of Rajya Sabha in Indian Parliament and a member of Rashtriya Janata Dal. He currently serves as the national spokesperson of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. On 15 March 2018, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Bihar Jha completed his master's degree from Department of Social Work from Delhi University in 1992 and PhD in 2000. He has been a professor at The Department of Social Work University Of Delhi, and its head between 2014 and 2017.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories. The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.