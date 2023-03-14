Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2022: Complete Winners List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 14, 2023 07:00 PM 2023-03-14T19:00:21+5:30 2023-03-14T19:17:35+5:30
The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories.The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.
Here's the complete list of winners
Best Parliamentarian of the year Award: Asaduddin Owaisi
Best Parliamentarian of the year Award: Derek O'Brien
Best woman Parliamentarian Award: Locket Chatterjee
Best Debutant Parliamentarian Award: Tejasvi Surya
Lifetime achievement Award: Mallikarjun Kharge
Best Woman Parliamentarian Award: Vandana Chavan
Best Debutant Parliamentarian Award: Manoj Jha
Lifetime achievement Award: Bhartruhari Mahtab