Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: 95% Raids Are On Opposition Leaders, Says Congress Leader Sachin Pilot

Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: The most reliable and prestigious 'Lokmat' Parliamentary Awards' fifth award ceremony is being held today in Delhi. The 'Lokmat' Parliamentary Awards distribution ceremony was organized from 11 am to 3 pm on Tuesday before the 'Lokmat' National Conclave.

Various senior leaders of different political parties expressed their views on the topic of 'Democracy entangled in religion and caste.' Sachin Pilot, participating in the program, said that today 95% of opposition leaders are being targeted. I want to ask why these raids are not conducted on even a single ruling party leader. The country is watching how the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are being misused against opposition leaders. On asking that people leaving the party before the elections, He said time will tell whether their decision was right or not. There can be disagreements, but if you take your ideology outside, it's your choice.

It is worth mentioning that in this program, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, National Conference President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Delhi's Education, Development, and Power Minister Atishi, Congress National General Secretary Sachin Pilot, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi are participating as speakers.

The award distribution ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 6, at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center located on Janpath Road in New Delhi. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Dr. Subhash Kashyap, former Union Minister Praful Patel, and Central Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale will be present at the event.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards were instituted in 2017 to recognise and encourage the constructive work MPs do throughout the year. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have been among the recipients of the award in the previous editions. The winners for this year's Lokmat Parliamentary Awards have been chosen across diverse categories. They include Pr. Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sasmith Patra from the Biju Janata Dal, Saroj Pandey from the BJP, and John Brittas from the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha winners also feature Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal, and Kunwar Danish Ali from BSP, recognized for their notable contributions in 2023.