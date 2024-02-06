Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: Politics Is Being Done On Pretext of Ram Temple, Says Sachin Pilot

The fifth edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards ceremony, is currently underway in Delhi. Preceding the awards distribution, is the Lokmat National Conclave from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the conclave, senior leaders from various political factions deliberated on the theme "Democracy entangled in religion and caste." Participating in the event, Sachin Pilot, a senior figure in the Rajasthan Congress, shared his perspectives. He remarked that politics often revolves around the Ram temple issue, highlighting India's deeply religious nature where individuals hold diverse faiths. Pilot mentioned his absence from the Congress' Ram temple program and commented on Rahul Gandhi's temple visit in Jharkhand, asserting the right of every individual to choose their own faith.

Taking aim at the current BJP government, Pilot criticized its handling of farmer issues, alleging a failure to double farmers' incomes and accusing BJP and government agencies of character assassination against opposition leaders. He decried the lack of investigations into corruption allegations and claimed that 95 percent of scrutiny is directed at opposition parties, suggesting misuse of the country's institutions. In targeting PM Modi, Pilot questioned his accountability regarding job creation and inflation, suggesting a lack of satisfactory responses from the Prime Minister's side.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards were instituted in 2017 to recognise and encourage the constructive work MPs do throughout the year. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have been among the recipients of the award in the previous editions. The winners for this year's Lokmat Parliamentary Awards have been chosen across diverse categories. They include Pr. Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sasmith Patra from the Biju Janata Dal, Saroj Pandey from the BJP, and John Brittas from the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha winners also feature Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal, and Kunwar Danish Ali from BSP, recognized for their notable contributions in 2023.



