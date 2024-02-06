Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: Saroj Pandey Honored with the Award for Best Female Parliamentarian

The fifth edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023, held in the capital city of Delhi today, witnessed the distribution of awards. The awards were being presented by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. Many stalwarts from the political arena were present at the event. On this occasion BJP leader, Saroj Pandey honored with the award for Best Female Parliamentarian Award. Pandey was first elected as Mayor of Durg in 2000 and got re-elected in 2005. She got elected as the first MLA of Vaishali Nagar in 2008 and then BJP fielded her for 2009 Indian general election from Durg and she won and held post of Mayor, MLA and MP at same time.

In 24 April 2013, she was appointed National President of BJP Mahila Morcha (woman wing of Bharatiya Janata Party). She lost 2014 Lok Sabha election to Tamradhwaj Sahu of Congress, but in spite of her defeat she was appointed National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party and elected to Rajya Sabha in March 2018. Pandey served as a general secretary and spokesperson of the party, then she held the position of National Secretary of BJP before taking charge as National President of BJP Mahila Morcha. She also served as National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party. Prior to becoming Rajya Sabha MP, she was elected to 15th Lok Sabha from Durg and was also Member of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. This year for the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023, eight MPs have been selected across eight different categories. From the Rajya Sabha, leaders such as Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Dr. Sasmith Patra of the Biju Janata Dal, and John Brittas will be honored. From the Lok Sabha, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former Union Minister Menaka Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal, and Kunwar Danish Ali of the BSP have been chosen for their contributions.