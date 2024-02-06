Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: Senior NCP Leader Praful Patel Praises Lokmat Group, Says 'It Created a Good and Healthy Tradition'

Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: The most reliable and prestigious 'Lokmat' parliamentary awards' fifth award ceremony is being held today in Delhi. The distribution of awards was done by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. This year, in 2023, a selection of 8 MPs was made for the 'Lokmat' parliamentary awards in eight different categories. The award distribution ceremony is taking place at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center located on Janpath Road in New Delhi.

On this occasion, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said that through this ceremony, Lokmat has created a good, healthy tradition. He said that the Parliament is the voice of our country's citizens. It is our responsibility to honour those who have done good work and contributed to the development of the country. This work is being done by the Lokmat group. Praful Patel jokingly said that his name was also in the lifetime achievement award list, but he said he would let Ramgopal Yadav go ahead. He said that Shashi Tharoor has been his colleague.

On this occasion, Vijay Darda, chairman of the Lokmat Media Group and former Rajya Sabha member, said that Lokmat Group believes that the role of media is crucial in strengthening democracy. He said that the founder editor of Lokmat, freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, did not compromise with principles even during the British era, and we also do not compromise with the lessons taught by him.

The jury for the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards Committee, chaired by Dr Subhash Kashyap, former Secretary-General of Lok Sabha and constitutional expert, selected four MPs from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for the parliamentary awards. In this jury, chairman of the Lokmat Media Group's Editorial Board and former MP Dr Vijay Darda, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, MPs Bhavtruhari Mahtab, C.R. Patil, N.K. Premchandran, Tiruchi Siva, Dr Rajani Patil, Rajiv Khandekar, Executive Vice President of ABP News, and Harish Gupta, National Editor of the Lokmat Group, were included.

Previous Winners:

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, 'Bharat Ratna' L.K. Advani, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD President Sharad Pawar, Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhartuhari Mahtab, Saugata Roy, Late Sharad Yadav, Sita Ram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Tiruchi Siva, Nishikant Dubey, Supriya Sule, Hemamalini, Bharati Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi, Dr. Rajani Patil, Derek O'Brien, Vandana Chavan, Manoj Jha, Asaduddin Owaisi, Tejasvi Surya, Locket Chatterjee, N.K. Premchandran, Rama Devi, Kanimojli, Chhaya Verma, Viplav Thakur, and Kahkasha Parveen have been honoured with the 'Lokmat' parliamentary award.