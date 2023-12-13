Loksabha Security Breach: Have a look back at the Parliament attack 2001

On December 13 a major security breach occured, where two individuals entered the house during zero house creating chaos in the winter session. This day is also marked as an anniversary of the Parliament attack that happened in 2001 which is linked to terrorist groups in Pakistan. It's been 22 years since the attack when eight security personnel and one gardener got killed in the attack.

A momentous security incident transpired at the Parliament House Complex, characterized by a breach that occurred in the morning hours. Five individuals, identified as terrorists, infiltrated the complex using a vehicle adorned with a counterfeit Home Ministry sticker on the windshield. By the time they thought there was something fishy, attempts were made to redirect the vehicle. However, the situation took a dangerous turn as the terrorists disembarked from the car and initiated gunfire. The escalating crisis led to the closure of all building gates to contain the threat. At that time, the Parliament was hosting over 100 ministers and Members of Parliament, heightening concerns about potential harm to individuals in influential political positions. The gunfire endured for over 30 minutes, resulting in casualties that included the deaths of the terrorists, eight security personnel, and a gardener, with 15 others sustaining injuries.

In the aftermath of the December 13, 2001, attack on the Indian Parliament, L.K. Advani, who served as the Home Minister at that time, attributed the assault to two Pakistan-based terrorist groups—Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Advani revealed that all five individuals comprising the suicide squad were Pakistani nationals. Furthermore, he reported the identification, apprehension, and subsequent arrest of Indian accomplices associated with the attackers. This incident strained diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan, escalating tensions in the region. The Indian government accused Pakistan of supporting the militant groups responsible for the attack, exacerbating the already intricate and delicate political situation between the two nations. Advani characterized the assault as the "bold and also the most frightening act of terrorism in the almost twenty years of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in India."

Delhi police promptly registered an FIR, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Afzal Guru, a former militant associated with the J&K Liberation Front, who had surrendered in 1994. Subsequently, Guru, along with Geelani and Shaukat, faced the grim sentence of death. However, on 29 December 2021, the trial court acquitted Afsan, diverging from the fate of her co-accused. The court, in its decision, mandated the execution of Afzal Guru.