Long queues at many polling stations in Assam

Guwahati, May 7 Long queues have been seen in many polling stations across four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam where voting is underway on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for rain and thunderstorms in isolated places in the state. Meanwhile, heavy torrential rains caused disruption in rail links in the Lumding-Badarpur section which connects southern Assam and three other northeastern states with the rest of the country through a rail route.

However, people lined up early in the morning to cast their vote despite the overcast day.

Although voting started at 7 a.m., in many centres in the Goalpara district, voters turned up at the polling booths as early as 5 a.m.

The Weather Department has issued a 'yellow warning' in many districts where polls were occurring on Tuesday. In the last two days, heavy rains lashed various parts of Assam.

In four Lok Sabha seats of the state, 81.49 lakh voters were registered to cast their vote. Dhubri parliamentary constituency has 26 lakh—the highest number of registered voters in Assam.

