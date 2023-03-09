"Lost my younger brother today,": Raj Babbar on veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik's demise

A day after the demise of renowned Film Producer, Director Satish Kaushik, actor-turned politician Raj Babbar on Thursday expressed shock and said that he lost his younger brother.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Babbar said, "I have lost my younger brother today. My family is in deep mourning to hear this sad news because for decades Satish Kaushik was a part of my family."

"Satish was an actor, producer, director and also a splendid person," he added.

"This is a big loss for Bollywood because he was a person who was an expert in every art of filmmaking," Babbar said.

Actor-turned politician, Raj Babbar said, "Our daughter Juhi Babbar used to call Satish Kaushik 'Uncle', and he loved her like his own daughter. Satish was not an actor to me, Satish was not just a companion at NSD (National School of Drama). What would be sadder than that I had to write an obituary for Satish today?"

"Great actor, great comic timing. I have spent a lot of time with him," he added.

He stated, "I used to meet him almost every morning. Satish and I spent some time together. Together we progressed in the film industry."

"Despite being a big success in the film industry, Satish used to respect me like an elder brother and I always loved Satish Kaushik like a younger brother. It is difficult for me to express the depth of his relationship with our family in this time of sorrow" Babbar further stated.

Taking to Twitter, Babbar said, "Could never have thought about writing an obituary for Satish Kaushik. Jovial and Sharp, NSD buddy and someone so close to my family. Virtuously talented, his wit and comic which perhaps came from his love for theatre. To wake up to this has been so hard for Nadira (Raj Babbar's wife). Will miss u so much."

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66.

The death of the actor-filmmaker was condoled by his friends from Bollywood such as Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai and others too.

Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car.

Actor Anupam Kher confirmed that his friend and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik died following a heart attack early Thursday morning.

Satish Kaushik started his career in theatre and went on to act in Hindi cinema. He also directed a number of films.

( With inputs from ANI )

