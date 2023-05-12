"Love Jihad is undeclared terrorism against humanity": UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said 'Love Jihad' is an agenda of 'undeclared terrorism' against humty.

The chief minister's remarks came after watching the special screening of the movie 'The Kerala Story' on Friday.

The CM said, "The Kerala Story draws the attention of the entire nation to 'Love Jihad'. The entire society must be made aware of this menace. A commendable and brave effort has been made in this regard by the film's producer, director, and the entire team."

He added that the Uttar Pradesh government follows the policy of zero tolerance against any practice that hinders social unity, challenges national unity, and poses a threat to humty.

"That's why our government effectively implemented the 'Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act' on November 27, 2020, by making an ordinance and then a law against practices such as 'Love Jihad'," Yogi said.

According to official records, since the implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act in November 2020, a total of 433 cases have been registered in the state so far under this law.

Action has been taken against 1471 accused, including a total of 1229 accused named in these cases, and a total of 242 accused, who came to light during the investigation.

As many as 855 arrests have been made in connection with these cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor