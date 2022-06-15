LPG Gas connection becomes expensive, check out new rates

If you are thinking of getting a new gas connection, there is a shocking news for you. Petroleum companies have increased the cost of new domestic gas connections. Earlier, one had to pay Rs 1,450 for a gas cylinder connection. But now it has been increased by Rs 750. Accordingly, now you have to pay Rs. 2200 for it.

Petroleum companies have hiked the price of gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kg by Rs 750 per cylinder. If you want a two cylinder connection, you will have to pay an extra Rs. 1500. That means you have to pay Rs 4400 as security for that. Before that you had to pay Rs 2900 for it. The change will be effective from June 16.

Similarly for regulator you will have to pay Rs 250 instead of Rs 150. According to information provided by Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, the security per 5 kg cylinder has been increased from Rs 800 to Rs 1,150. Customers of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, an ambitious scheme of the central government, will also be shocked by the new rates. If Ujjwala Yojana customers want to double their gas connection, they will have to deposit the increased security amount for the second cylinder. But if anyone gets a new connection, they will get the security of the cylinder as before.