LPG to introduce fix cap limit for cylinder users in a year

In the face of growing inflation users of Liquefied Petroleum Gas i.e. LPG will now have rationing system for home gas cylinders. According to reports, a connection holder will not be able to take more than 15 cylinders in a year and not more than two cylinders a month. Till now domestic non-subsidized connection holders could get number of refills as per their wish but now there is change of stance from the suppliers. The move comes in the wake of complaints that domestic non-subsidised refills were being misused by the users.

Under the new law, those registered under subsidized domestic gas, will be get only twelve cylinders in a year. In case of additional requirement they will have to take non-subsidized cylinder. According to the distributors, only two cylinders can be taken in a month under one connection and under no circumstances can the cap limit go higher. According to Vipul Purohit, president of the Indane Distributors Association of Agra division, if a consumer has additional gas expenses, he or she will have to show proof oextra requirement only then can the cap limit be raised for the users.

