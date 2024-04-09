LS polls: Amit Shah to address rally in Bihar's Aurangabad on Wednesday

Patna, April 9 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Bihar's Aurangabad district in favour of BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh on Wednesday.

On April 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched NDA's Lok Sabha campaign in Bihar from Jamui district. He visited Nawada on April 7 and addressed a massive rally.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Gaya on April 16 to campaign in favour of Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi.

"We will repeat the performance of 2019 in 2024 in Bihar. The people of Bihar are with PM Modi. RJD will not be able to open its account here. We will win all 40 seats here. HM Amit Shah is coming to Aurangabad tomorrow to address a rally," said Nitin Navin, state cabinet minister.

Aurangabad will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Reacting to RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav's claim that the grand alliance will win all 40 seats in Bihar, Navin said, "On what basis, he is making such a tall claim? RJD failed to open an account in 2019 and it will repeat its performance in 2024."

"Even if PM Modi visits Bihar all 365 days a year and campaigns, then too the BJP will lose the election here," Tejashwi said

