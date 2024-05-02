LS polls: MVA, VBA candidates in Maharashtra file nomination amid muscle-flexing

Mumbai, May 2 Amid a huge show of strength and support, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidates from Mumbai Metropolitan Region filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, here on Thursday.

They included INDIA-MVA alliance's -- Bhushan Patil (Congress) from Mumbai North; Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Amol G. Kirtikar for Mumbai North West LS constituencies.

Besides, Nationalist Congress Party (SP)'s Suresh Balyamama Mhatre submitted his nomination papers for Bhiwandi (Thane); and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Bharati Kamdi filed her papers from Palghar (ST) seat.

From the Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA which is contesting independent of any alliances, the candidates who submitted their nomination papers are -- Adv. Sonal Gondane (Mumbai North), Santosh Ambulge (Mumbai North Central) and Parmeshwar Ranshur (Mumbai North West) constituencies.

All the candidates in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar came out in massive processions of their supporters and top party leaders, with showers of flowers, banners, posters, full-throated slogans and enthusiasm among the party activists.

Kirtikar visited and prayed at the private chamber of the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and sought blessings for his upcoming electoral battle in Mumbai North West.

Kamdi, who is a long-time grassroots worker hailing from a tribal background, was seen doing a traditional dance with her community members before going to file her nomination papers.

Patil and Mhatre also led their own armies of supporters in colourful processions to submit their nomination papers to the Mumbai and Thane Collectorate offices. Top MVA leaders like Aditya Thackeray, Prof. Varsha Gaikwad, Dr. Jitendra Awhad, accompanied the official party candidates representing the INDIA-MVA alliances for the May 20 polling.

Similarly, VBA's state President Rekha Thakur, Mumbai chief Hasan Khan, and others took out big rallies of their supporters who accompanied the three candidates to file their nominations for Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor