LS Polls Phase 1: Over 63 pc voter turnout in MP with highest in Chhindwara at 82.39 pc

Bhopal, April 20 The six out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats that went to the polls in the first phase of the general elections in Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded a voter turnout of more than 63 per cent, with the highest in Chhindwara at 82.39 per cent.

The voter turnout in the state's Maoist-hit Lok Sabha constituencies -- Mandla and Balaghat recorded at 73.85 per cent and 72.15 per cent repectively, till 7 p.m.

The people from tribal communities came out to vote in large numbers as all three tribal-dominated seats -- Chhindwara, Mandla and Balaghat recorded more than 70 per cent voter turnout.

Other three Lok Sabha constituencies polled in the first phase of the general elections -- Shahdol (Scheduled Tribe) voter turnout at 63.23 per cent, Jabalpur at 60 per cent, while Sidhi recorded the lowest at 54.36 per cent.

The State's Electoral Office, however, was yet to release a final update on voter turnout in the state as polling went till late Friday evening and therefore, voting percentage may see a little surge later.

The elections for the state's 29 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled in four phases.

The first phase concluded in Friday while the second phase covering six more Lok Sabha constituencies, mostly in the Bundelkhand region, will be held on April 26.

The third and fourth phase elections will be conducted on May 7 and 13 and the results will be announced on June 4.

