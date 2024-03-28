LS polls: Raj Chief Secretary holds review meeting with 5 neighboring states

Jaipur, March 28 The Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, Sudhansh Pant, on Wednesday virtually addressed a meeting of the Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police, and Principal Secretaries (Home) of the five neighboring states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The meeting held discussions on the law and order situation and other preparations in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Pant said that all the neighboring states will have to coordinate and exercise sensitivity and vigilance to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

Two-way surveillance should be increased on the interstate borders to stop the flow of illegal cash, liquor etc., he said.

Rajasthan DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahu said that effective preventive actions are being taken by the police across the state to ensure the peaceful completion of the election process.

After identifying the sensitive areas and assessing the law and order situation, central police forces have been deployed district-wise, he said.

Additional DGP (Law and Order), Vishal Bansal, gave a presentation regarding illegal transportation of liquor and drugs and the pending interstate cases. He also urged to increase surveillance at the interstate check-posts.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said there should be an effective action plan to stop the use of money power during the elections, for which all the agencies should work in coordination.

He said the police and the enforcement agencies have been given a list of issues that can affect the law and order in the state during the election process. For this, the police and the excise department are keeping a strict vigil on 223 check-points in Rajasthan, and 174 check-points in the neighbouring states.

Also, coordination is being done to ensure the availability of Home Guards from the neighboring states as per demand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor