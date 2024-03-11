LS Speaker Om Birla, Minister Kailash Choudhary and Raj CM in Ayodhya today

Jaipur, March 11 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will be in Ayodhya on Monday to offer their prayers at the Ram Temple.

They will also participate in foundation laying programmes of different development projects in Ayodhya.

As per the schedule released by Rajasthan CM's office, the Chief Minister will be in Ayodhya for the day.

From 9.15 a.m. -11.25 a.m., he will participate in the Bhoomi Pujan programme near Dashrath Kund, Ayodhya (of Maheshwari Seva Sadan Dharamshala) and from 11.30 a.m. - 2.00 p.m., he will join virtually in the foundation stone laying ceremony and inauguration of various projects of National Highway projects in Rajasthan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From 2.25 p.m. - 3:25 p.m., he will go to the Ram Temple and will leave for Jaipur at 5:00 p.m..

Speaker Om Birla will also be in Ayodhya with wife Dr. Amita Birla. He will be on a two-day visit to Ayodhya on Monday and Tuesday. He too will participate in the Bhoomi Pujan programme of Maheshwari Samaj Bhawan on Monday morning at 9.30 a.m.

Thereafter, he will have 'darshan' of Ramlala in Shri Ram temple at 4.30 p.m. and will also participate in Maha Aarti on the banks of Saryu River at 5.30 p.m.He will again visit Ramlala the next day at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Also, he will visit the Hanuman Garhi at 10.30 a.m. Birla will leave for Delhi by air at 1.45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kailash Choudhary will also be in Ayodhya on Monday to have darshan of Lord Ramlala. Chaudhary will reach Ayodhya on Monday to visit Lord Ramlala during his election campaign as part of Dev Darshan Yatra in the parliamentary constituency.

Chaudhary will have darshan of Lord Ramlala for the first time after the temple consecration. In Ayodhya ,Chaudhary will participate in the Bhoomi Pujan programme and other development works at Panchkoshi near Dashrath Kund. After performing various religious rituals and visiting temples in Ayodhya, Chaudhary will fly to Jaipur in the evening. He will return to the parliamentary constituency Barmer by train by Tuesday morning.

