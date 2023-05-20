Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla appointed as Indian Army's new MGS

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla has been appointed as the new Master General Sustenance (MGS) of the Indian Army where he would be responsible for maintaining the high state readiness of the force in both peace and war, the official said.

The role of the MGS is to sustain the Indian Army during war and peace by ensuring a high state of availability of weapons, ammunition and other equipment including vehicles and stores at all times.

Lt Gen Aujla has been appointed as the new MGS and he will be one of the eight principal staff officers of the Chief of Army Staff, Army officials said.

Aujla has been handling the Chinar Corps since May last year and has been extensively involved in securing the LoC and the internal security situation there.

Commissioned into the Rajputana Rifles regiment, Aujla joined the forces in December 1987.

Aujla has done three tenures operational tenures in the Kashmir valley including one as Company Commander in Kashmir, the prestigious 268 Infantry Brigade and 28 Infantry Division along the Line of ControlC) in North Kashmir.

He has done staff tenures in the Chinar Corps and also served as the Major General looking after counter-terrorist operations in the Udhampur-based Northern Command headquarters.

Aujla has also been an instructor in Commando Wing, Infantry School Belgaum where he was responsible for commando training, arguably the toughest military course in the force.

