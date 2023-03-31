Lt. Gen. Manish Erry assumes command of Gajraj Corps in Assam

Guwahati, March 31 Lt. General Manish Erry has assumed command of Assam's

Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps, the Army said in an official statement on Friday.

The Gajraj Corps is entrusted with the responsibility for the Kameng sector along the northern borders.

According to the statement, Lt. Gen. Manish Erry is from infantry and was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Light regiment in December 1988. The General Officer has attended the Staff Course at DSSC Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course at Secunderabad and Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA Course) at Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi.

The General Officer has vast operational experience on the Northern Borders. He has held varied command and staff appointments in the Eastern Theatre including command of a brigade of Mountain Strike Corps and a division in Sikkim, the statement added.

