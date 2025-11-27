Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla takes charge as Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

New Delhi, Nov 27 Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla on Thursday assumed charge as the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff after relinquishing the appointment of General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps, an official said.

He takes over from Lt Gen Vipul Shinghal, who is taking over as Deputy Chief of Army Staff.

“Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, and all ranks of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff congratulate the general officers and wish them the very best in the new appointments,” said a statement issued by HD IDS on X.

Lt Gen Zubin Minwalla's assumption of charge ensures continuity in developing Joint doctrines, enhancing jointness and integration and promoting joint structures, said the HQ IDS in its statement.

Earlier on November 18, Major General G. Srinivas, Commandant, and participant officers from the College of Defence Management visited Trishakti Corps as part of their Forward Area tour.

“The delegation received a detailed briefing on Operational & logistics issues, followed by a visit to the Information and Decision Support Centre. The participants engaged in a professional interaction with Lt Gen M.R.S. Maan, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps post-briefing, which enhanced their understanding of operational dynamics & strategic insight,” said Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, on X.

The Trishakti Corps, also known as the Indian Army's XXXIII Corps, is a mountain corps responsible for the defence of Sikkim and the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor.

Headquartered in Sukna, North Bengal, it operates on India's eastern frontier, focusing on maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

On November 25, HQ IDS highlighted that discussions at the Doctrine and Strategy Seminar held at the Army War College, Mhow, explored strategic culture's impact on Contemporary Warfighting, Comprehensive National Power and neighbourhood challenges. In-depth discussions shaping India's security outlook also took place.

Sharing details of deliberations on the second day of the Seminar, the Army War College said on X, “Legacy thinking won't cut it! #IA embracing Disruptive Technologies, MDO & Atmanirbharta to stay ahead. Adapt & innovate - the future belongs to those who shape it first.”

