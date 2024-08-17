Lucknow Airport: Radioactive Material Found in Cargo Area, Disaster Team Deployed

Lucknow airport is high on alert after radioactive material was found in the cargo area. Following this incident, the disaster management team was deployed to investigate and to make sure there is safety for passengers. The material, reportedly found during routine checks, led to heightened security measures and a thorough inspection of the site.

As per News9 portal Stampede like situation ensued at Lucknow airport after leakage of fluorine gas. At least two people fell unconscious after inhaling the gas.

Police personnel and fire brigade have reached the spot, while NDRF and SDRF teams have also been called. Around 1.5km area around the airport has been evacuated. Fluorine gas which is used for medical purposes leaked in the cargo area of ​​Airport Terminal 3.