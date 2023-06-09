Lucknow court security to be beefed up after shootout

Lucknow, June 9 Authorities have beefed up security at the district court in Lucknow where gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was killed during a shootout in the premises earlier this week.

District judge of Lucknow Sanjay Shanker Pandey has issued directives for random frisking of people on the premises, separate entry gates for advocates and litigants in future and upgraded security at all entry gates of the court.

Earlier, the district judge, presided over meeting with joint commissioner of police (crime) Nilabja Chaudhary and district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar to seek details about the incident.

He directed them to carry out random frisking of people on the court campus to deter unwarranted elements from entering the district court.

He also directed them to strengthen security at all entry points of the court.

"In the meeting of the monitoring committee, it was suggested that there should be separate entry gates for lawyers and litigants so that proper screening of those entering the district court could be carried out," said Manoj Tripathi, DGC (criminal).

Identity cards will also be issued to all lawyers within a week, Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Bar Association of the district court has decided to not boycott court as the district judge accepted all their suggestions.

Kuldeep Narain Mishra, general secretary, Lucknow Bar Association, said the lawyers had decided to not boycott court proceedings as all their demands had been accepted.



amita/ksk/

