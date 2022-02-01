Lucknow: Ink thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar at Congress office

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who had entered the party to campaign for the Assembly elections, was attacked on Tuesday. Kumar on Tuesday had ink allegedly hurled at him at the party office in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. However, Congress leaders claimed that “acid” was thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar and not ink.

Preliminary information has also come to light that the youth who was beaten up by the Congress workers was beaten. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar had reached Lucknow today to campaign for Congress candidate Sadaf Zafar of the Central Assembly constituency. The event was organized at the Lucknow Regional Office of the Congress. A young man who was present at the event shouted at Kanhaiya Kumar. After that, the Congress workers present grabbed the youth and beat him severely.

Lucknow has a total of 9 Assembly seats. But all eyes are on Lucknow Central Assembly constituency. Because this constituency has always been dominated by BJP and the record of being elected BJP candidate 7 times in a row is in the name of this constituency. In 2017, the cabinet minister of the Yogi government, Brajesh Pathak, was contesting from this constituency. Brajesh Pathak had defeated SP's Ravidas Mehrotra by a margin of more than 5,000 votes.