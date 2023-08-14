Lucknow: Man arrested at CCSI Airport with gold bar valued at Rs 98.74 lakhs

New Delhi, Aug 14 The Customs officials at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow) arrested a man for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 98.74 lakh, officials said on Monday.

A senior customs official said that the arrest was made on August 13.

The official said that they seized 1.632 Kgs, 14 Gold bars valued at Rs. 98.74 Lakhs from the accused who arrived from Dubai.

The official said that the gold bars were concealed in metallic horse artifact.

The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of customs act. The said passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act," the official said.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

--IANS

