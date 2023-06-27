Lucknow Police on high alert ahead of Bakri Id

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 : The Lucknow Police have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of Bakri Id festivities on Thursday. Police have been deployed in all Idgahs and mosques located in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Aparna Kaushik said, "Six DCPs, 10 Additional DCPs, 21 Assistant Commissioner of Police, 52 Inspector-in-charge, 101 Additional Inspector, 922 Home Guards, 12 Company Pradeshik Armed Constabulary and Mounted Police have been deployed for this."

"Apart from this, two Additional Superintendents of Police, five DCPs are being deployed at the Police Headquarters and 400 trainee sub-inspectors are also being posted at prominent locations," she added.

The DCP also mentioned that four zones and 18 sectors have been created in view of the Bakri Id festivities. 64 hotspots have also been identified, she said.

74 cluster mobiles and 50 QRT dial 112 vehicles will continue patrolling in sensitive areas, she said adding that Aishbagh Idgah and Bara Imambara will be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and two drone cameras.

In addition to this, 12 sensitive areas will be monitored by videography teams through CCTV cameras, the DCP mentioned. Social media will be monitored by technical teams and legal action will be taken immediately if there is any mischievous post, she said.

