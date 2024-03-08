Lucknow: Woman's Body Found in Brahma Kumari Ashram; Family Claims Foul Play

Lucknow: A woman was found hanging at the Brahma Kumari Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The incident has created a stir in the area. The woman's body was found at Brahma Kumari Ashram in Tattri in Baghpat. However, relatives of the deceased woman alleged that it was a case of murder and not suicide. Relatives also said that the deceased woman was being asked to bring money from the house.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The deceased has been identified as Shilpa and the victim's family has alleged that their daughter was murdered. They also demanded action against the culprits. The incident took place at Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Visvavidyalay and the body of Brahma Kumari Shilpa was found in a locked room.

The deceased Shilpa was allegedly harassed for money. That's why her family says she committed suicide. Police are investigating whether the woman committed suicide or was murdered. In November last year, two sisters committed suicide by hanging themselves at their Ashram in Agra.