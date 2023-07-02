Lucknow zoo gets 28 baby gharials

Lucknow, July 2 (AINS) For the second consecutive year, Lucknow Zoo has welcomed 10 offspring of gharials.Zoo assistant director and chief veterinarian Dr Utkarsh Shukla said it is yet to be ascertained if the mother gharial is the same that had laid eggs last year or the other one.

“There are three adult male and four female gharials in the zoo.

"As all of them look identical, it is difficult to say if it is the same gharial which had laid eggs last year or the other one," said Shukla, adding, "We are trying to get the exact count of the baby gharials who were born on Saturday.”

