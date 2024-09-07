‘Made in India’ train sets, swanky coaches: Know all about high speed Meerut Metro

Meerut, Sep 7 After the successful launch of the Namo Bharat Rapid Train to Meerut South, preparations are now underway for the introduction of the city's metro train service.

The Meerut Metro is being built in two phases, the first phase is from Partapur to Modipuram (13 Stations) and the second phase is from Shradhapuri Phase II to Jagriti Vihar (12 Stations)

The Meerut Metro, featuring three-coach trains, will accommodate over 700 passengers per train.

While the rapid train would reach speeds up to 180 kmph, the metro service will have a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph.

The total length of the Meerut Metro corridor is 23 km, with 18 km being elevated and 5 km underground.

The metro system will include 9 elevated stations, 3 underground stations, and 1 ground-level station.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) showcased the metro’s modern interiors and passenger-centric features at a ceremony held at the RRTS depot in Duhai, Ghaziabad.

NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goyal who inaugurated the event, emphasised the transformative impact of the metro and said, "Meerut Metro will revolutionise the city's transportation, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and quality of life. With a modern, reliable, and fast transit system, it will reduce travel time, alleviate traffic congestion, and foster economic growth."

Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the metro trains are being manufactured domestically by Alstom, which will also handle maintenance for the next 15 years.

Five train sets have already been delivered to NCRTC.

The metro trains will feature air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, USB charging points, and an emergency communication system.

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) will be installed for added passenger safety. All 13 metro stations will be universally accessible, with amenities for women, senior citizens, and People with Disabilities.

Meerut metro train sets will also feature state-of-the-art, lightweight stainless-steel coaches. With ergonomic 2x2 transverse and longitudinal seating, each of these three-car trainsets will comfortably carry over 700 passengers with a seating capacity of 173.

Goyal announced that the construction of the Meerut Metro is advancing swiftly, with a projected completion date set for 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor