'Madhavpur Mela' blends cultures of eastern, western parts of India: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stated that the 'Madhavpur Mela' is an amalgamation of cultures of the eastern and western parts of the country, calling the fair an example of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

The week-long 'Madhavpur Mela' is held in the village of Madhavpur near the sea at Porbandar in Gujarat.

In the 87th episode of the monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that the fair "connects people with the eastern parts of India."

The Prime Minister said that Lord Krishna was married to Rukmani, a princess from the North East.

"This marriage took place in Madhavpur, Porbandar and as a symbol of this marriage, even today Madhavpur fair is held there. This deep relationship between the East and West is our heritage. With the passage of time with the efforts of the people, new aspects are now being added to the Madhavpur fair," he said.

The Prime Minister said that in local parlance, the bride's side is called Gharati and now many Gharaatis from the North East have started coming to this fair.

PM Modi also said that the beauty of the fair increases manifold when artisans associated with handicrafts arrive for the fair.

"For a week, the Madhavpur fair with the amalgamation of cultures of the East and West of India creates a very beautiful example of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'. I request you to read and know more about this fair as well," the Prime Minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor