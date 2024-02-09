Madhup Tiwari Appointed as Chandigarh's New DGP Amid Mayoral Election Controversy

Chandigarh, in the midst of a recent mayoral poll controversy, has appointed a new Director General of Police. Madhup Tiwari, a 1995 batch IPS officer currently serving as the special commissioner of police (law and order) in the Delhi Police, has been named for the position. He is set to take over from Praveer Ranjan.

The Union Territory had recently garnered attention due to allegations of rigging in the mayoral polls. The BJP emerged victorious on January 30 against the Congress-AAP alliance, but opposition councillors claimed that the presiding officer had tampered with the ballot papers, an accusation dismissed by the BJP.

In response to the AAP's plea alleging malpractices during the polls, the Supreme Court took action on Monday. Notices were issued to the Chandigarh authorities, including the civic body. Expressing dismay over the alleged defacement of ballot papers, the court stated that such actions amounted to a mockery of democracy. As a result, it directed the preservation of both the ballots and the video footage of the electoral proceedings.