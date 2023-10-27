Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nadda, Rajnath among BJP’s 40-star campaigners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls followed by other top leaders of the party, according to a list released by the saffron party of its 40 star campaigners. BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are other top campaigners of the party. Several Union Ministers will also campaign for the party and seek votes for its candidates. Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anurag Thakur and other Union Ministers feature in the list of 40-star campaigners of the party.

From the states, the party will have the services of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.The BJP is gearing up for the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh which is likely to be a close contest between the BJP and Congress. The Congress party is putting in all its might to come to power in the state and is campaigning aggressively.The Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.



