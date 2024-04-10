Madhya Pradesh: BJP Office-Bearer Among Two Killed in Guna After Car Being Driven by Trainee Pilot Hits Them; CCTV Visuals Emerge

A BJP local office-bearer and a person were killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Tuesday night, April 9. According to the report, The incident happend after they were hit by a car driven by a trainee pilothit.

The accidnet took place on the main road near New City Colony under Kotwali police station limits around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. One person also injured in the accident among the deceased were identified as the district BJP secretary Anand Raghuvanshi (Magrana) and Kamlesh Yadav, husband of Mohanpur village sarpanch, an official said.

"Yesterday in Guna, a sad incident took place in which two of our fellow members died... One of my fellow members is still fighting for his life, our prayers are with him," said BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

CCTV Video of the Accident:

Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia cancelled all his political engagements in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election as a candidate. Scindia met the cadres' families in Guna, late at night.

Kotwali police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava said Rahuvanshi and Yadav were waiting by the roadside on a scooter when the incident took place, while injured Manoj Dhakad, president of the Sarpanch Sangh, was coming to meet them. "A speeding car hit them, in which Yadav was killed on the spot, while Raghuvanshi succumbed while being taken to a hospital in Bhopal. Dhakad was referred to Indore for treatment. "The car was being driven by trainee pilot Saurabh Yadav, who is a resident of Noida," Bhargava said.

Meanwhile, Scindia said that he has cancelled all his programmes after getting information about the incident. "I received the heart-wrenching news of the sudden demise of two close members of my Guna family, Anand Raghuvanshi (Magrana) ji and Kamlesh Yadav ji in an unfortunate accident. I am sad. I am cancelling all my programmes today as a tribute to them. In this hour of distress, I stand firm with their families like a son," the civil aviation minister said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

CSP Guna Jyoti Umath said, "An accident took place yesterday night, there were three people in a car and due to the accident, two people lost their lives...The accused have been arrested."