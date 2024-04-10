Maharashtra Tragedy: Five Die After Trying to Rescue Cat From Abandoned Well in Ahmednagar (Watch Video)

Five people lost their lives on Tuesday night, April 10, in an attempt to save a cat who fell into an abandoned well in Wadki village. The well, which was reportedly used as a biogas pit, contained animal waste.

According to Inspector Dhananjay Jadhav of the Nevasa Police Station, the incident unfolded when one person entered the well to rescue the trapped cat. When he became stuck, others selflessly followed in an effort to help, but they too were overcome by the hazardous conditions within the well.

"A rescue team recovered the dead bodies of five of the six people who jumped one after another into the well," said Inspector Jadhav. One individual who entered with a safety rope was pulled to safety by police and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the tragic event.