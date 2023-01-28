Mughal Gardens, other Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens will now be known as 'Amrit Udyan'

Rashtrapati Bhavan is home to a rich variety of gardens and President Droupadi Murmu has given a common name to the gardens as 'Amrit Udyan' to mark celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'," said Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President.

The gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan also included Mughal Garden. Amrit Udyan will open for public on January 31.

Ajay Singh, Press Secretary to President, said the collective identity of all the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be 'Amrit Udyan'.

"Earlier there were descriptive identities, now a new identity has been given to the gardens," he said.

The gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan include East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the terms of former Presidents Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed - Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam.

( With inputs from ANI )

