India Junior Women's Hockey Team down U-21 South Africa side 4-3 on penalties

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team won in shootouts against the U-21 South African team in their final tour match with them.

Having won all their matches against the U-21 team they now focus on playing the A team, twice in quick succession.

The South Africa tour is part of the team's preparations for the all-important Asia Cup U21, which is a qualification tournament for the forthcoming FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup, as per a Hockey India press release.

A match, much closer than the previous encounters between both teams, ended as a draw on Monday after either team failed to score in regulation time, leading to a shootout that ended 4-3 in the favour of the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team.

The team will next play two matches against South Africa "A' team on February 24 and 25 where they will aim to continue their winning streak.

In the first match on February 17, the Indian team emerged victorious over the South African U-21 side by 8-1. Then on February 18, India once again emerged victorious by 8-0.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor