Survey of Enemy Property on Feb 28?

Aurangabad:

The district administration declared 22 acres and 21 gunthas of land situated in Katkat Gate area as Enemy Property. The official notification was released on February 19. According to reliable sources, the survey of the above total land will be done with the help of the City Survey Office on February 28?

The 7/12 extracts of various Gut Numbers and PR Cards of properties bearing different City Survey Numbers of the land or property of the property-holders have been cancelled. They migrated to Pakistan, therefore, their properties have been declared Enemy Property and the Central Government is the official custodian of it.

It is believed that the axe would be falling on the people staying in 5,000 houses built in different localities in the vicinity of Katkat Gate. Meanwhile, the district administration has to submit a report to the government stating that it has taken possession of the Enemy Property. Henceforth, the district administration will conduct the survey of the above land with the help of the City Survey Office in the next week (on February 28). Prior to it, the property holders will also be served notices. The area will be demarcated and then the administration will decide over how to take possession of the land. It may be noted that the nearest Enemy Property Office is in Mumbai. Ironically, the occupants staying in the house built on the enemy property could not appeal in court.

Questions raised by affected residents?

- What are the names of people migrating to Pakistan from Katkat Gate?

- How come the land is registered in the name of Abdul Wahab Abdul Sattar since 1950?

- Why legal notice or hearing was not conducted before the declaration of the Enemy Property?

- Why was the issue ignored when the evidence was submitted to the Enemy Property Office six months ago?