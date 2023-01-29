Ayodhya seer announces bounty on SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya for Ramcharitmanas remark

Ayodhya, Jan 29 Mahant Paramhans Das, the head priest of Tapasvi Chhawni in Ayodhya, has called for the beheading of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Swami Prasad Maurya and has announced a reward of Rs 500 for it.

Maurya is in the eye of a storm for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

The Mahant had recently announced an award of Rs 10 crore on the "tongue" of Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

The remarks of both the leaders have led to outrage among Hindu religious leaders and the BJP has demanded Maurya's dismissal from the government.

Meanwhile, standing firmly by his reservation over some verses of Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas, SP leader Maurya took on mahants for announcing a bounty on his head.

"Had someone from another religion made a similar announcement, he would have been branded as a terrorist. Now if seers and mahants are announcing a bounty on my head, shouldn't they be called a terrorist?" he said.

Reiterating that he stands by his statement about reservation over certain verses in Ramcharitmanas, Maurya said: "Have I said something that was wrong that I should withdraw my statement? I respect all religions but disrespecting any religion or any individual cannot be allowed. I have only demanded that certain verses, which are disrespectful towards women, tribals, Dalits and backward classes, should be removed."

