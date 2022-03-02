Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Know what to expect from this year's budget

Madhya Pradesh government is all set to present its 2022-23 budget for the state. The government is going to present its budget on 8th March.BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government will lead this year's budget.

According to the reports, the government will be specially focus on common people's problem. Along with local development, there is a preparation to include the issues of every section, even children, in the budget. Suggestions have also been sought from the general public. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said- Budget is special every time, this time the budget will be more special. The government and the CM have budget experience. The expectation of every common person will be fulfilled in it.

State's Finance Minister Jagdish Deora's budget will focus on local development issues the most. With this, for the first time, there will be a separate budget for children along with industry, employees, education and youth. There is a preparation for every class to do something new.