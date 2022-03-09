Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: The budget is for achieving the goal of self-reliant MP: CM Shivraj

Before the budget, CM Shivraj tweeted. Congratulations to Finance Minister Jagdish Deora and his team. The Finance Minister will present the development-oriented, beneficiary-oriented budget of the state. Will fulfill the aspirations and hopes of the people. The budget is for achieving the goal of self-reliant MP.

Earlier, today Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Bahujan Hitay Bahujan Sukhay Budget will remain. The interest of the general public was taken care of in the budget. Full concern will be given to the slums of the village-poor-farmer. Regarding the child budget, he said that every section will be taken care of in this budget.

Madhya Pradesh budget 2022 is going to table today on 9th March.

According to the reports it is expected that the budget 2022's size is going to be more than 2.5 lakhs crores. Last year the CM presented a budget of two lakh 41 thousand crore rupees for the state in 2021-22.