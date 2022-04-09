Madhya Pradesh CM aims to ensure good governance in state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that it is our resolve to give good governance to the people of the state and it is our goal to change the lives of the people by ensuring effective implementation of development and public welfare schemes.

"The responsibility of building a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh lies with the state-level officers as well as the officers posted in the districts. Mafias make the life of common man difficult. The campaign being run against the mafia and miscreants will continue in the state. Obeying the scepter is dharma.," he said ad per an official release by the state government.

He congratulated the Collector and Superintendent of Police of the districts for maintaining better law and order. He said that the Collector-Commissioner conference is the medium of evaluation which will continue every month. We have to make the state's system the best in the country.

The CM was addressing the Collector-Commissioner conference at Mantralaya today. Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena were present. Additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, all collectors, commissioners, inspector general of police and superintendent of police of all departments virtually connected through video conference. Initially, the compliance report of the instructions given in the video conference held on January 20 last was submitted.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that land mafia and goonda elements will not be tolerated in the state. Proceedings should continue against them and they should be destroyed financially with strict legal action. He said that the fear of the mafias and their morale has to be shattered. Along with this, the morale of the common citizens should be given a boost, so that they themselves can raise their voice against the mafia and the oppressors. The Chief Minister said that the land freed from the mafia would be made available to the poor for housing.

"This is the Madhya Pradesh model of establishing law and order and freedom from fear. An Impact assessment of the actions taken against the mafia in the state should be conducted. It was informed in the meeting that 1791 cases were registered in the state from January to March 31 while taking action against land mafia, goons and illegal encroachers. So far, 2244 acres of land has been freed by breaking 3814 illegal encroachments, which cost about Rs.671 crores. Maximum actions were taken in Bhopal, Khargone, Indore, Jhabua and Tikamgarh districts. Maximum 309 acres of land have been freed in Sehore district and 281 acres in Gwalior. The districts with weak action include Sagar, Shajapur, Katni, Narmadapuram, Satna, Shivpuri, Sidhi, Narsinghpur and Dindori, " he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor